Poco Laptop may launch in India soon

The unveiling of the Poco laptop has been a mystery for so long. However, a Redmi G series laptop battery with Poco’s branding has been found gaining certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). This means that the Chinese company is thinking about launching its laptop in India. It could simply be a Poco-branded Redmi G-series variant. The firm, which split from Xiaomi last year, was set to release new true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds and a smartwatch.

A Redmi G series laptop battery with build number G16B01W has been published on the BIS website, according to 91Mobiles and tipster Mukul Sharma. It is labelled with the Poco logo, as previously stated. Poco may be considering introducing a rebranded Redmi G laptop in India, based on this information.

The G16B01W battery can be purchased from e-commerce sites such as Alibaba’s AliExpress. It features a 3,620mAh capacity and is designed for the 16.1-inch Redmi G gaming laptop.

This isn’t the first time a battery listing on the BIS site has appeared, indicating the arrival of Poco laptops in India. Last year, two Poco-branded laptop battery models, R15B02W and R14B02W, surfaced on the certification portal. The aforementioned battery models were previously linked to Mi NoteBook variants.