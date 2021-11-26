Redmi GM teases Redmi K50: Specifications leaked

Xiaomi is said to be working on a Redmi phone that will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 SoC, which is yet to be disclosed. The debut of a new phone powered by this processor has been teased by Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing. The Dimensity 9000 SoC was recently revealed by MediaTek, however, the Dimensity 7000 SoC is rumoured to be coming soon. While previous leaks suggested that the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 SoC will power the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, a new leak implies otherwise.

Weibing teased a Redmi phone with the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 SoC on Weibo. In his post, he didn’t specify the phone’s name, and his teaser was in the form of an open-ended question for Redmi fans. In any case, a previous report claims Xiaomi is working on a Redmi K50 Gaming Standard Edition powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7000 SoC, and Weibing could be referring to the same device. This information should be taken with a grain of salt because there is no actual clarity on the subject.

Digital Chat Station, a tipster, has separately leaked the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition details. According to the source, the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and will have a 5,000mAh battery. The phone is expected to have a 64-megapixel main camera module and an under-screen fingerprint sensor. It’ll almost certainly have a hole-punch display as well.