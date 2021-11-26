Samantha to play a bisexual detective in ‘Downton Abbey’ director Philip John’s next

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is scheduled to make her international feature debut in Arrangements of Love, directed by Philip John, who is known for his work on Downton Abbey.

According to reports, Sunitha Tati, who previously worked with Samantha on Oh! Baby, the Telugu version of the Korean comedy Miss Granny, will produce the film. The actress will portray a bisexual Tamil woman who owns and operates her own detective firm. The project is scheduled to begin shooting in August 2022.

Speaking about the same, Samantha said, ‘I am excited to work with Philip John, whose projects I have closely followed for many years, being a big fan of Downton Abbey. I am looking forward to collaborating with Sunitha once again and I hope for only more success than we previously had with Oh! Baby. My role is a complex character and it will be both a challenge and an opportunity for me to play it. I cannot wait to get on set’.

Also Read: Grateful for you: Nick shares pic with Priyanka Chopra amid divorce rumours

Samantha was recently featured in the second season of the hit online series The Family Man, where she played a Sri Lankan Tamil rebel. Her portrayal as Raji was well-received. The actress is also looking forward to the release of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, a Tamil romantic comedy. Vignesh Shivan directed the film, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.

Samantha recently revealed her split from Naga Chaitanya, following months of rumours about their feud. She has been travelling since their breakup. She began her journey in Rishikesh, where she visited the Char Dham Yatra sites of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.