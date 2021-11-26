Samsung Galaxy A03 launched with 48 MP dual rear camera

Samsung has announced its entry-level smartphone Galaxy A03 recently. The phone’s price and availability are yet to be confirmed, but the specs have been published in an infographic. The phone will have a notch display in the manner of a waterdrop with a small chin at the bottom. A dual-camera array is housed in a square camera module on the back. The flash is sandwiched between two sensors, one on top of the other. The Samsung Galaxy A03 comes in three colour variants and boasts a 48-megapixel primary rear camera.

Aside from the cost, there is no information on availability, though Samsung has stated that it may vary by market. The Samsung Galaxy A03 is available in three colours: black, blue, and red.

The Samsung Galaxy A03 is equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor (2×1.6GHz + 6×1.6GHz). Three RAM + storage configurations are offered for the Samsung Galaxy A03: 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage.

A 48-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture is included in the Samsung Galaxy A03’s dual-camera configuration. The phone sports a 5-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture for taking selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy A03 is said to have a 5,000mAh battery that will keep the lights on for an extended period of time. The phone is expected to be 164.275.9×9.1mm in size and will support Dolby Atmos, according to reports.