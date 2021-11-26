Shooting at feminist march in Mexico: at least 3 dead

An attack on a feminist march outside the municipal palace in Guaymas, Mexico, left three people dead, the attorney general’s office said on Thursday.

Two men and a woman were among the victims, according to the office’s Twitter statement.

the Mexican daily La Jornada reported that the two men who died were bodyguards for the city’s mayor, Karla Cordova, while the female victim was a feminist protester.

The march in Guaymas was part of a day of rallies across Mexico on Thursday, all of which were targeted at ending violence against women in the Latin American country.