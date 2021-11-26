Shreyas Iyer gets his maiden Test century on debut

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer struck his maiden Test century on debut on the second day of the first Test against New Zealand at Green Park Stadium on Friday. Iyer added 25 runs to his overnight score of 75 off 138 balls by reaching his Test century off 157 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes.

He came in when India were 145/4 and has since guided the Indian innings to become the 16th Indian batter to hit a century in a Test debut

After Gundappa Viswanath (against Australia in 1969), Iyer is the second Indian batsman to hit a Test century on debut in Kanpur.