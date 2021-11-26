Shreyas Iyer smashes century on debut, New Zealand returns strong response

Shreyas Iyer became the 16th Indian batter to achieve a century in his Test debut on Friday. Sunil Gavaskar presented Iyer with his first Test cap on Day 1 of the Kanpur Test against New Zealand, where he finished the day with a score of 75 not out.

Tim Southee’s lion-hearted bowling kept the test between India and New Zealand tightly matched on Friday.

Southee took 5-69 to bowl India out for 345 on a track that had forced both teams to include three spinners into their lineups.

New Zealand’s openers Will Young and Tom Latham then put up a strong fightback, finishing day two with a score of 129 for no loss.