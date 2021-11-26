DH Latest NewsDH NEWSWest BengalLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude hits India-Myanmar border

Nov 26, 2021, 03:29 pm IST

New Delhi: A strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck India-Myanmar border on Friday. The tremors were felt across Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram and Assam. There is no immediate report of loss of life or damage to property.

The National Center for Seismology (NSC) updated that the epicentre of the earthquake was 183 kilometres east of Chittagong in Bangladesh at a depth of 35 kilometres.

The northeastern state in India is situated on a high seismic zone. Earthquakes are regular in this region. A 6.4 magnitude earthquake had shaken Assam and parts of the region on April 28.

