Suhana Khan bids adieu to New York, shares emotional post

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan has intimated that she is about to depart New York, where she was studying filmmaking at New York University.

Suhana, who is upset over the transfer, said on Instagram that she is planning to leave New York. She posted a monochrome photograph of a structure and a moving truck, along with a remark that said, ‘Don’t worry. Even if you leave New York, you will always be a New Yorker’.

The star child had moved away from her family and was now residing in a luxurious Manhattan apartment. Suhana frequently shared photographs and videos of her beautiful apartment with a stunning view of New York City on her Instagram feed.

Suhana’s gala time in NYC somehow always appeared online, from having a girl’s night at her apartment to walking around the streets of NYC.

Like her father Shah Rukh, she also wants to be an actress and now she has completed her film studies at Tisch School of the Arts in New York University. She is expected to make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s musical drama, which will be based on the comic book The Archies and will premiere on Netflix.