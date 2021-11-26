Tepco reports ice wall melting at Fukushima Daiichi plant in Japan

After testing revealed partial melting of an ice wall intended to stop the flow of groundwater, Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) will begin corrective work at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

According to a statement from the plant operator on Thursday, the work might start as early as the beginning of December, as part of a costly and troubled effort to protect the site following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The ice wall is designed to prevent groundwater from seeping into the plant, which has resulted in Tepco having to store vast amounts of poisonous water in tanks.

After purifying the water, Japan intends to release more than 1 million tonnes into the sea. The radioactive isotope tritium is present in the water and cannot be removed.