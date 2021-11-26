This old 5-rupee note will fetch you Rs 2 lakh

Mumbai: Old coins and currency notes are now very valuable things in the market. People who collect old notes and coins are ready to pay any amount for rare pieces.

Now an old 5-rupee note is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh on online platforms. This particular note has number 786 written on it and also have an image of a tractor on it.

These old notes and coins can sold through online platforms like OLX, coinbazzar.com and IndiaMart. For selling these, you have to register as a seller and then upload photo of your old note. interested parties will contact you directly, and you will be able to set your own rate.