‘We must strive to protect it’s sanctity’: Mamata Banerjee extends greetings on Constitution Day

Heartiest greetings to all on Constitution Day! As a nation, we must strive to protect its sanctity. We must never falter in our efforts towards upholding its values and principles. Remembering the great leaders who framed our Constitution, on this special day. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 26, 2021

Constitution Day, also known as ‘National Law Day’, is celebrated on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. The observation of Constitution Day began in 2015, as per the Prime Minister’s vision to give due respect to the significance of this remarkable day in Indian history.

