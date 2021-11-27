Anurag Thakur urges BCCI to consult Govt before sending team to South Africa

New Delhi: Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports said on Saturday that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should consult the Central government before sending the cricket team to South Africa where a new Covid-19 variant has emerged. The issue arose after the World Health Organisation sounded the alarm in various countries that the new variant of Covid-19 has been detected in South Africa which is named ‘Omicron ‘.

‘Not only BCCI, but every board should also consult the Indian government before sending the team to a country where a new Covid-19 variant has emerged. It is not right to send the team to a country where there is a threat, if BCCI consults us we will deliberate on that,” Thakur told ANI in Baghpat’.

India is scheduled to tour South Africa next month for three Tests, three ODIs and four T20Is. The tour is currently slated to begin on December 17 this year.