Admission denied in school for POCSO case victim: Kerala HC seeks response from State Govt

Kochi: The Kerala high court sought the views of the state government on a plea alleging that a victim in a POCSO case was denied admission in a government school. Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan V sought the government’s views on a petition (WP-C No. 26624/2021) filed by the victim’s mother through advocate R Gopan.
The girl was an inmate at a children’s home in Neyyattinkara and was a first year VHSC students at an aided school nearby. The petition alleged that the accused, who is a juvenile and brother of an inmate, began threatening the victim after being released on bail, along with his relatives. Management of a children’s home at Mavelikkara agreed to accommodate the girl there but they asked her to obtain admission at a nearby school.
The victim and her mother approached the principal of a government higher secondary school near the children’s home. After coming to know that the girl is a POCSO victim, the principal denied admission by giving the lame excuse that there is no vacancy. The complaint further alleged that a representation was filed before the director of Vocational Higher Secondary Education as well as to the secretary of General Education Department but no action has been taken by them yet.
