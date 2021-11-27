Australia imposes travel restrictions on 9 countries

Melbourne: Australian government imposed new travel restrictions on passengers from 9 countries. The countries are South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, the Seychelles, Malawi and Mozambique. The decision was taken as new Omicron variant of Covid-19 was detected in South Africa.

As per the new guidelines issued, all foreigners who have been in these countries will be banned from entering Australia. Australian citizens and their dependents returning from these countries must undergo 14-day quarantine upon arrival. These restrictions also apply international students and skilled migrants arriving from countries with which Australia has travel bubbles, who have been in any of the nine countries within the past 14 days.

Australian government also suspend all flights from the nine southern African countries for two weeks.