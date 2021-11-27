Bihar DGP administers oath to police officers to stay away from alcohol, video surfaces

On Friday, Bihar’s director general of police (DGP) delivered an oath to all of his coworkers, vowing to abstain from alcohol for the rest of their lives and to guarantee that the implementation of its ban in the state is enforced. He also warned to terminate the job of any officers who broke the law.

While administering the oath to all police employees at the Patna headquarters, the DGP stated: ‘I, Sandeep Kumar Singhal, today on November 26, 2011, with complete probity take oath that I will not consume liquor for the whole life. Whether I be on duty or not, I will not indulge in liquor-involving activities even in daily life’.

The oath-taking by the state’s top cop was in line with similar vows made by CM Nitish Kumar and other state officials. Later, Singhal said, ‘We’ll implement the ban with all our efforts. It is also being seen that people are moving towards drugs. All of us in the police department are committed to implementing the ban. If any police personnel is found to be involved, their services will be terminated’.

#WATCH | Patna: Bihar DGP SK Singhal administers an oath to all Police personnel at the Police HQ to ensure implementation of liquor ban in the state, and personally abide by the ban too. pic.twitter.com/DTXloFSJXb — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2021

Earlier in the day, Kumar was joined in accepting the vow by other government officials, students from various schools and institutions, and staff of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha secretariat. The JD(U) chief also announced the launch of a rath (chariot) to raise public awareness about the dangers of alcohol use. He also urged state officials to effectively implement the law without prejudice.

Numerous hotels and wedding halls in Patna were searched lately, and several people were detained on grounds of using and distributing booze.

The CM also awarded appreciation certificates to 31 authorities, including police officers, for their contributions to the prohibition’s enforcement. Since Diwali, hooch has claimed the lives of over 50 people in various regions throughout the state.