On Friday, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Melanie Joly, asked Canadian citizens to leave Ethiopia immediately, expressing concern over the ‘rapidly deteriorating security situation.’

Joly said in a statement that the Canadian embassy in Addis Ababa was still open.

In Ethiopia, the administration of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been battling the insurgent rebels from Tigray for more than a year, worsening the situation in the country every day.