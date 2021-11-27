Etihad Airways suspends flights to and from this city

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways has temporarily suspended passenger services between Abu Dhabi and Johannesburg from November 30 until further notice. The national air carrier of Abu Dhabi said that it took this decision as a precautionary measure in response to the spread of the new Covid-19 variant detected in South Africa.

The airline advised all passengers to contact the agency from which they purchased their ticket for assistance. It said that more information about flight cancellation and ticket rebooking is available on etihad.com/destinationguide, through the mobile app, or by calling the Etihad Airways Contact Centre on +971 600 555 666 (UAE).

Also Read: Canada urges citizens to leave Ethiopia immediately as conflict intensifies

Several countries had suspended flights and imposed entry ban on passengers coming from seven African countries. The new Covid-19 variant has been detected in 22 patients in South Africa. It has also been found in Botswana, Hong Kong and in Belgium.