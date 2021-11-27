Former Congress MLA arrested in Delhi for assaulting MCD staff

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan for abusing and assaulting on-duty Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) staff and for obstructing government work in the Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital. A case has been registered against him at Shaheen Bagh Police Station under sections 186, 353, 332 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

‘A complaint was registered on the complaint of Ram Kishore, Inspector, MCD Lajpat Nagar Zone stating that Asif Mohammad Khan abused and assaulted an MCD staff who was on duty and obstructed government work’, the police officials said. Further investigation into the case is in progress, they added.

Earlier on Friday, a video of the ex-Congress MLA went viral on social media in which he can be seen beating and harassing a group of people after a poster bearing his picture was removed from outside his Okhla residence. He can be heard hurling abuses at people in the video, beating them and also forcing them to hold ears while doing squats.