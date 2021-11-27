Indian Railways constructs world’s tallest pier bridge in Manipur

Imphal: Indian Railways is constructing world’s tallest pier bridge in Manipur. The North East Frontier Railway zone is constructing the bridge across river Ijai near Noney.

The bridge is with a height of 141 metres. The bridge is constructed as part of the 111km-long Jiribam-Imphal railway project. There are a total of 45 tunnels in the project. The longest is Tunnel No. 12 with a length of 10.280 km. This will be the longest railway tunnel in the North East.

Also Read: BSF seizes drugs worth Rs 12.96 crore from Assam

It will surpass the existing record of 139 meter of Mala – Rijeka viaduct, Montenegro in Europe. The total length of the bridge will be 703 meter.