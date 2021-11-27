Know what happens to your body when you stop having sex for a long-time

Not having sex for a long time has several side effects. Regular sex can result in certain health benefits, including improved immune system function, reduced blood pressure, lower stress levels, and less risk of cardiovascular events.

As per studies, people who do not have sex for a long time had witnessed some problems. In males, prostate health can benefit from frequent ejaculation. A 2016 study found that men who ejaculated at least 21 times per month had a lower risk of prostate cancer compared with those who ejaculated 4–7 times per month.

Your stress levels may increase: Sexual activity increases the release of endorphins and oxytocin in the body. These hormones help in reducing stress. Not having sex may reduce endorphin and oxytocin release in the body, which will increase the stress levels. You may also experience irritability and have problems sleeping.

Also Read: ‘Touch tips’ to increase sexual pleasure

Your immune system may weaken: Sex increases immunity. Studies have shown that those who have sex may have increased levels of immunoglobulin A in their bodies. When you stop having sex, the IgA concentration in your body may reduce.

It may hurt your heart health: Having regular sex gives your body a hormonal as well as an aerobic boost. Sexual activity is considered to be a good form of cardio exercise and is linked with improved cardiovascular health. So,when you stop having sex, will affect your cardiovascular health.