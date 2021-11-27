Nayanthara buys swanky 4-BHK apartment in Chennai’s poes garden

Nayanthara just purchased a four-bedroom apartment in Chennai’s Poes Garden. The actress and her fiance, Vignesh Shivan, will be moving into their new home shortly. Poes Garden is a wealthy neighbourhood in Chennai and is home to Rajinikanth and late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Dhanush is also building his dream home in Poes Garden, just close to Rajinikanth.

On the sets of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Nayanthara spent her 37th birthday with her partner, Vignesh Shivan. The actress is now working on a number of projects in a variety of languages, all of which are in various states of completion.

According to reports, Nayanthara has paid a huge price for the new property. If rumours are to be believed, she intends to purchase another home in the same area. However, no formal declaration has been made on the subject.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got engaged in a private ceremony in front of their family members earlier this year. In a recent interview, the actress confirmed the news and stated that she will notify her fans when they marry.

On the job front, Nayanthara will next be seen in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. She is also working on Shah Rukh Khan’s Lion and Ashwin Saravanan’s Connect.