New Covid variant likely to appear in UK, British Covid genomics head warns

The new coronavirus variation B.1.1.529, which is circulating in South Africa, is likely to turn up in the United Kingdom, the chairman of the COVID-19 Genomics UK Consortium stated on Friday.

A ban on flights from southern Africa went into effect in the United Kingdom on Friday, and numerous other countries subsequently imposed restrictions on travel from the region.

‘(B.1.1.529) is something that I would guess will be transferred into the UK at some stage,’ COG-UK Chair Sharon Peacock told reporters.

‘I believe that buying time is vital and useful since it allows us to learn what we need to know about that specific variety.’

Peacock praised South African scientists for acting quickly to share what they knew about the variant after a rise in cases in Gauteng region during a conference with other experts.

Early warning could be essential in preventing the variant from fast replacing the Delta variety as the world’s dominant one. The rapid implementation of travel restrictions by countries have provoked South Africa as flights have been cancelled to and from the country to several nations.