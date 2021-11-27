Nigerian government lifts flight restrictions on Emirates

Nigeria’s aviation minister announced on Friday that restrictions on Emirates airline flights have been lifted.

Nigeria banned Emirates from flying into or out of the country in March after the airline enforced new COVID-19 testing requirements for travellers from the country.

‘We received communications from Emirates today reducing some of the travel conditions for which we had reservations,’ Hadi Sirika, the minister of state for aviation, said on Friday.

‘After that, it is important to withdraw the Emirates embargo. The lifting of the prohibition that followed is the result of extensive negotiations between us and them,’ he added.