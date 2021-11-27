Omicron forces South Africa to shut down sporting activities

Following the discovery of a new coronavirus variety in the country, South Africa began shutting down sports activities on Friday, with travel bans forcing rugby teams and golfers to leave in a hurry, and the European golf tour cancelling one of its tournaments.

Rugby teams scheduled to play in South Africa this weekend, as well as golfers competing in the Joburg Open, are facing strict quarantine measures as Britain and other European Union countries implement travel bans.

The newly identified COVID-19 variant is of great worry, according to Britain, and scientists believe it is the most significant one yet discovered, as it could render vaccines less effective.

The current Joburg Open will go on, but the next two events on the European Tour’s South African swing will be impacted.

In the United Rugby Championship (URC), four rugby teams were scheduled to face South African opposition, but matches on Saturday and Sunday have been postponed, with Welsh clubs Cardiff and Scarlets hoping to leave before southern African travellers are forced to quarantine upon their return to the UK.

Ireland’s Munster and Italy’s Zebre were also scheduled to play in South Africa.

They were the first clubs to arrive in South Africa following the outbreak, and the postponing of matches will be a big setback for the newly created competition, which features teams from South Africa, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales.