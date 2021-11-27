Railway Minister flags off Rampath Yatra train to Ayodhya from Pune

Pune: Union Minister for Railways, Raosaheb Danve on Saturday flagged off the Rampath Yatra special train, connecting Maharashtra’s Pune to Ayodhya via video-conferencing.

‘In line with the appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the campaign ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ was launched to promote tourism in the country. The Rampath Yatra train is a part of the Ramayan Circuit and connects important places in the journey of Lord Ram’, the minister said in his virtual address.

A release issued by the Railway’s Pune division said that the special pilgrimage train will cover important tourist places such as Ayodhya, Nandigram, Varanasi, Prayag, Shringaverpur and Chitrakoot. It added that the bookings for the special train can be done online on the IRCTC’s website and at its zonal offices, regional offices and tourist facilitation centres. According to the release, the Pune-Ayodhya-Pune train will halt at Lonavala, Panvel, Kalyan, Nashik, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa and Itarsi for boarding and alighting of passengers, while tourist halts have been provided at Ayodhya and Varanasi.