Saudi-led coalition launches strikes in Yemen

The Saudi-led coalition that operates in Yemen stated on Saturday that it had commenced air strikes on military installations in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and warned civilians not to gather around or approach the targeted areas, the state TV of Saudi Arabia reported.

The coalition, which intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthi movement, which is associated with Iran, overthrew the Saudi-backed government in the capital, has increased strikes on Houthi targets in Sanaa in recent days.

The Houthis have used drones and missiles to launch cross-border strikes against Saudi Arabia on several occasions.