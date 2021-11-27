Security forces gun down top Maoist commander

Ranchi: A joint team of Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of Central Reserve police Force (CRPF) and District Reserve Guard (DRG) of Chhattisgarh police neutralized a top Maoist commander in an encounter.

The dead Maoist leader is identified as Basta Bheema. He is responsible for nine deadly attacks on security forces and carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head. Bheema was behind the Minpa attack in March 2020 where 17 security personnel were killed and the IED blast in November last year in Chintalnar area in which a CoBRA assistant commandant was killed and nine others sustained injuries.