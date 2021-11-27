‘State of Emergency’ declared in New York

New York: New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued a ‘State of Emergency’ in the state. The authorities took this decision due to the sharp increase in Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations.

The emergency will come into force from December 3 and will be re-assessed on January 15. Kathy Hochul said that the new variant of Covid-19 was yet not detected in New York.

Also Read: African country reimposes quarantine for all foreigners

Earlier, the US President Joe Biden imposed travel restrictions on Southern African nations. Several other countries also imposed restrictions on foreign nationals coming from countries in the south African region due to the new variant of Covid 19 which was detected there .