Sudanese politicians released from detention after going on hunger strike

Sudan’s former cabinet affairs minister Khalid Omer Yousif and other politicians were released from detention on Saturday morning, less than a day after they began a hunger strike, according to the country’s communications ministry.

On October 25, an army takeover disrupted the power-sharing agreement between the military and civilians from the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) alliance. Several ministers and other civilian leaders were detained.

Former Khartoum State governor Ayman Nimir and anti-corruption taskforce member Maher Abouljokh were also released on Saturday.

Several prominent politicians are still being held under detention.

According to the Sudanese Congress Party, Yousif and others went on hunger strike to protest against their ongoing detention.

On Monday and Friday, a number of other notable civilian lawmakers and activists were released.

Since the revelation of the accord between military commanders and Hamdok, protests asking for the military to abandon politics and be held accountable for the murders of civilian protestors have continued.

According to the Sudanese Doctors’ Central Committee, 63 persons were injured during the dispersal of protests on Thursday.