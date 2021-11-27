Truck rams into bus in Odisha; 3 killed, 9 injured

Bhubaneswar: At least three people were killed and nine others injured after a truck rammed into a bus on NH 16 in Khurda district on Saturday. The accident took place at Belapada Chhak when the bus carrying 19 picnickers was on its way back from Maa Tarini temple at Ghatagaon in Keonjhar district.

Two persons died on the spot while one succumbed to injuries at the hospital. The deceased people were residents of Rangeilunda under Gopalpur tehsil in Ganjam district. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has condoled the death of three people in the accident and announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for the families of each victim. Wishing early recovery of the injured, Patnaik directed the district officials to extend all possible help for their treatment.