Two cargo ships collide off Gujarat coast

Dwarka: Two foreign cargo ships Collided off the coast of Gujarat. The cargo ships MVs Aviator and Atlantic Grace collided 10 miles from Okha in the Dwarka district. Indian Coast Guard has sent its patrol ship and a helicopter for rescue operation.

All crew aboard are safe at the moment. Rescue work is underway. No oil spill or marine pollution is reported. A pollution control vessel in the area has also been put on stand-by.

The Gulf of Kutch is one of the busiest sea routes. It is one of the primary routes for India’s oil trade.