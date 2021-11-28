Apple’s AR headset is reported to be released by the end of 2022

Mac Rumors reported that Apple will launch their Augmented reality headsets next year. The headset will have a high-end processor similar to the M1 chipset introduced for Mac computers last year. It also has another lower-end processor to run the sensor and related parts of the headset.

Ming Chi Kuo said that it does not need to be connected to a Mac or iPhone and can be used for a variety of purposes.

Kuo says the headset will be launched in the fourth quarter of 2022.

It will have Sony’s 4K micro-LED displays. You need the computing power of a chip like M1 to run this display. Virtual reality experience is also possible in the headset with the support of these displays.