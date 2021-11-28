‘Crazy Happy Pizza’ made with marijuana at this fast food chain

The Fast-food chain Pizza Company in Thailand offers a ‘Crazy Happy Pizza’ made from real cannabis, but without getting customers high. It is made by deep-frying fresh cannabis leaves. In addition to a deep-fried cannabis leaf on top, the ‘Crazy Happy Pizza’ has ingredients inspired by Thailand’s Tom Yum Gai soup.

According to the Associated Press, cannabis is also infused into the cheese crust and dipping sauce. ‘Of course, they cannot get high. It’s just a marketing campaign. You can taste the cannabis and then if you have enough, you maybe get a bit sleepy,’ the company’s general manager Panusak Suensatboon told AP.

‘Crazy Happy Pizza’ is priced at 499 baht (1,100 rupees) for a 9-inch size. Customers can add two or three cannabis leaves for a nominal fee. In Thailand, recreational marijuana is illegal, and offenders could be jailed, but cannabis is regulated for medicinal purposes. The use of cannabis in foods and beverages was approved in February.

The amount of tetrahydrocannabinol – THC – in cannabis-based products does not exceed 0.2% of their total weight, thus virtually eliminating the possibility of serious side effects. While Crazy Happy Pizza has been available at eateries across the country for months, it hasn’t seen success. This is due to laws prohibiting it from being advertised or sold to anyone under 12 years old.