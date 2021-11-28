‘Get vaccinated or stay at home’: Kerala education minister strictly warns teachers

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty strictly warned that the matter of uninoculated teachers will be brought under the notice of the Health Department. The minister also said that the teachers who haven’t received the vaccine need not come to school and that they must stay at home.

V Sivankutty said that school managements are forcing unvaccinated teachers to come to schools. Out of 1.85 lakh teachers, almost 5000 of them still haven’t received their vaccines. A considerable number of teachers among this group are reluctant to administer the vaccine due to religious and health related issues. The government had issued instructions stating that all teachers must get vaccinated before the reopening of schools. But even after a month since the reopening of schools, many teachers still haven’t received the vaccine.

The minister reinforced that these teachers must get vaccinated soon or the matter will be brought to the notice of the Health Department and the Covid high-level committee. He added that the teachers have been asked to complete the vaccination process soon, considering the safety of the students and society.