IMD predicts heavy rains in Kerala till Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rains in the state till Monday. An orange alert has been issued in Idukki on Sunday due to the possibility of heavy rains in different locations.

Districts including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad are on yellow alert. A yellow alert has been declared in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur districts on Monday.

There is a possibility for the formation of low pressure in the Southern Andaman sea. IMD informed that it will gain strength in the next 48 hours and move to the west-northwest direction of the Indian shore. The cyclonic circulation is prevailing near the Kanyakumari area and on the Sri Lankan shore, which will probably enter the Arabian Sea on Monday.