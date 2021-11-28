Is there any harm in having too much sex? Here you can find out

It is a well-known fact that everything in excess isn’t good for you and your body. This applies to sex also. Excess sex is not good for your health and body.

Here are some signs that body shows that you are having excess sex:

Vaginal Dryness: Women having excess dry may have vaginal dryness. This usually happens due to two conditions: when there’s excess sex or you’re not having enough sex.

Irritation and Rashes: Having too much sex can also cause irritation, chafing and rashes around the private parts. This refers to both males and females. The irritation could further lead to itchiness, thereby causing an infection.

Urinary Tract Infection or UTI: UTI is the most common outcome of having sex too often. The symptoms include burning sensation while urinating, urine that is pink or has blood in it and odours.

Apart from this, you may get bored due to excess sex.