Israel bans entry of foreigners from all countries as Omicron spreads

Israel announced on Saturday that it would ban all foreigners from entering the country, making it the first country to do so in response to a new and potentially more contagious coronavirus variant, and that it would use counter-terrorism phone-tracking technology to stop the Omicron variant from spreading.

The prohibition, which is subject to government approval, will last 14 days, according to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Officials aim to learn more about how effective COVID-19 immunizations are against Omicron during that time, which was initially discovered in South Africa and has been labelled a ‘variant of concern’ by the World Health Organization.

‘Our working hypothesis are that the variation has already spread to practically every country and that the vaccine is effective, but we don’t know to what extent’ Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked told N12’s ‘Meet the Press.’