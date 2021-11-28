Karnataka makes RT-PCR test mandatory for passengers from Kerala and Maharashtra

Bangalore: Karnataka government has made RT-PCR negative reports mandatory for people coming to the State from Kerala and Maharashtra. The passengers from these two states must also show their vaccination certificate to enter the state. The state government asked police and other authorities to intensify surveillance and testing at inter-State borders of Karnataka-Kerala and Karnataka-Maharashtra.

As per the new order, all students who arrive from Kerala to medical and paramedical and other such institutions within Karnataka in the past 15 days (Nov 12 to Nov 27) shall be subjected to RT-PCR test. Students who arrive now onwards will be subjected to a mandatory RT-PCR test on the 7th day of arrival.

The Karnataka government has mandated passengers arriving in the state from South Africa, Botswana, and Hong Kong to undergo RT-PCR Covid-19 test upon arrival.