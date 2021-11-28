‘Marakkar’ trailer on November 30; Watch new teaser here;

The trailer for ‘Marakkar’ will be released on November 30 at 4 pm. The film is set to release worldwide on December 2. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film has been hailed as the most expensive film in Malayalam. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Pranav Mohanlal, Prabhu, Arjun, Fazil, Sunil Shetty, Manju Warrier, Keerthi Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nedumudi Venu, Mukesh, Siddique, Ranji Panicker and Harish Perady.

Watch Marakkar new Teaser Here

It is reported that Marakkar will be seen in 90% of the theatres in Kerala. It is learned that about 600 screens have been charted so far. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Ashirvad Cinemas. Dr Roy, Santosh T. Kuruvila is the co-producer.

Sabu Cyril is the Art director of the film, Thiru is the cameraman and the VFX is managed by Siddharth Priyadarshan. Rahul Raj has given the background score and Ronnie has arranged the songs for the film.