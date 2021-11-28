Omicron reaches UK, Germany and Italy, Israel borders closed

On Saturday, cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant were discovered in the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy, prompting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to propose further measures to combat the virus, while more countries imposed travel restrictions for travellers from southern Africa.

The discovery of the variant has triggered worldwide concern, prompting a flurry of travel bans and restrictions, as well as a sell-off on financial markets on Friday, as investors fear that Omicron could hinder the global recovery from the almost two-year pandemic.

To stop the spread of the variation, Israel announced that it will restrict all foreigners from entering the country and restore counter-terrorism phone-tracking technologies.

The two Omicron cases discovered in the United Kingdom were linked to travel to southern Africa, British health secretary Sajid Javid said.

Johnson proposed measures such as stricter testing requirements for newcomers to the country, but no restrictions on social activities other than the requirement that masks be worn in certain situations.

‘Anyone entering the UK before the end of the second day after their arrival will be required to undergo a PCR test and self-isolate until they receive a negative result,’ Johnson said at a press conference.

People who have come into contact with people who have tested positive for Omicron will be required to self-isolate for 10 days, and the government will strengthen the laws on wearing face masks, Johnson said, adding that the actions will be revisited in three weeks.

Two confirmed cases of the variation have also been reported by the Bavarian health ministry. The two people arrived in Germany on November 24 at Munich airport, before Germany identified South Africa as a virus-variant area, according to the government, implying, but not directly stating that they were from South Africa.

In Italy, the National Health Institute reported that a case of the novel variety had been discovered in a Mozambican immigrant in Milan.

A potential incidence of the variant in a person who spent time in Namibia is also being investigated by Czech health officials.

Omicron, termed as a ‘variant of concern’ by the World Health Organization, is potentially more contagious than earlier strains, though doctors are unsure if it will cause more or less severe Covid -19 symptoms than the other strains

South Africa was the first country to find the variation, then Belgium, Botswana, Israel and Hong Kong followed.