‘Please don’t kill me’: Shahid Kapoor’s singing skill goes viral

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor surprised the fans by sharing a video on his Instagram profile, in which he can be seen singing. He is singing the title track of Jersey ‘Mehram Tu Hi Hain Mera’, when one of his fans requested him to sing a song. Along with the recently released trailer of the movie ‘Jersy’, this video has also gone viral on social media.

‘Good morning, gaana aae ya na ae, gana chahiye’, Shahid wrote, while sharing the video. Shahid Kapoor was also seen joking while he sang and said, ‘I have released the song before the song has even been released. Sachet and Parampara, please don’t kill me for this! But I love this song so I had to sing it’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

The video has gone viral on social media within hours of being posted. The video has got more than 2 lakh views, with fans and friends appreciating the actor’s singing skills. The actor had also recently shared a trailer video of his up-coming sports movie ‘Jersey’ directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, which is the remake of a Telugu film with same title.