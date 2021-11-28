PM Skips All-party meet: Congress slams, AAP leader walks out

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped the all-party meeting called by his government on Sunday, a day before commencing the Winter Session of Parliament. Congress criticised the non-participation of prime minister, while AAP leader Sanjay Singh walked out of the meet, alleging that he was not allowed to speak.

‘We were expecting that the Prime Minister will attend the meeting and will share something with us. We wanted to ask more about the farm laws as there are some apprehensions that these three farm laws may again come in some other form’, Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader said in the Rajya Sabha.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said, ‘They (Government) don’t let any member speak during all-party meeting. I raised the issue of bringing law on MSP guarantee in this session of the Parliament and other issues incl extension of BSF’s jurisdiction etc. They don’t us speak in all-party meet and Parliament’. ‘The government is busy with Jinnah and other issues, ignoring the core issues related to farmers and common man’, he added.

Most opposition parties sought a discussion on the Pegasus snooping row, price rise and unemployment. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal were present from the government side. The prominent opposition leaders present at the customary session-eve meet included Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Anand Sharma from the Congress, TR Baalu and Tiruchi Siva from DMK, Sharad Pawar from NCP, Vinayak Raut from Shiv Sena, Ramgopal Yadav from Samajwadi Party, Satish Mishra from BSP, Prasanna Acharya from BJD and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah.