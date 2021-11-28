Police arrests two Bangladesh nationals from passenger bus

Guwahati: Assam police arrested two Bangladesh nationals from a Guwahati-bound passenger bus in Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border. The two arrested entered India from Tripura’s Agartala-Akahura side without valid documents.

The Bangladeshi nationals have been identified as Masum Billah and Sheikh Bappi. They hail from Bangladesh’s Gopalganj area. Police also recovered Bangladeshi mobile SIM cards, educational certificates and other items from them.

Also Read: Gulf country announces exemptions for travel ban for passengers from 7 countries

Earlier on October 30, the police apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals from the same area from a passenger bus