Renowned dance choreographer Shiva Shankar passes away

Hyderabad: Renowned dance choreographer Shiva Shankar passed away at a private hospital due to Covid related complications on Sunday. The 72-year-old National Award-winning artiste had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past few days, after he tested positive for the virus. His eldest son is also undergoing treatment for Covid.

Shiva Shankar has acted in Telugu and Tamil films. Eminent people including director SS Rajamouli, actor Sonu Sood offered their condolences over the passing away of Shiva Shankar.

‘Sad to know that renowned choreographer Shiva Shankar Master garu has passed away. Working with him for Magadheera was a memorable experience. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family’, Rajamouli tweeted.

Actor Sonu Sood also tweeted: ‘Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Shiv Shankar masterji. Tried our best to save him but God had different plans. Will always miss you masterji. May almighty give strength to the family to bear this loss. Cinema will always miss u sir’