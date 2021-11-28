Snapdragon Gen 1 logo leaks ahead of Qualcomm’s Big Launch

A logo for the latest Qualcomm chip, Snapdragon 8Gx Gen 1, has been leaked just days before the major presentation on November 30.

The leak was discovered in a staging facility for the company, according to GSMArena. The page’s title is ‘Testing icon,’ and the icon in question is next to a label that says ‘Test123.’

Clearly, this is a template that should be filled in with real text (which is why the staging site exists), but that hasn’t happened yet.

‘Snapdragon 8 Gen 1’ was expected to be the name of the new flagship processor. Qualcomm only stated that ‘Our newest flagship Snapdragon 8-series platform ‘ was ‘ our newest flagship Snapdragon 8-series platform.’ So there is the possibility that the 8-series processors will be dubbed ‘8Gx’.