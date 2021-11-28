State government announces 7-day quarantine for international arrivals

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government revised entry rules for passengers coming from international destinations. As per the new guidelines, all international passengers arriving in Kerala must undergo seven-day quarantine. They are also asked to take PCR test post their quarantine.

The state government also announced that samples from those who test Covid-positive will be further tested to determine whether it is Omicron variant. State Health Minister Veena George said that the government has taken all precautionary measures. The new variant has not been reported in Kerala so far.

Also Read: UAE National Day: His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan pardons 870 prisoners

Earlier the Union government revised entry rules and informed that all passengers arriving in the country from abroad should undergo an RT-PCR test within 72 hours before their departure and upload it in the Air Suvidha portal.