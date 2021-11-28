Storm Arwen leaves thousands without power and at least two dead in Britain

Storm Arwen stormed through Britain with a speed gauged 100 miles per hour , killing two and leaving thousands without electricity.

On Friday evening, a man died in County Antrim, Northern Ireland, when his car was struck by a falling tree. The media reported that the man was said to be the principal of an elementary school.

Another was killed in Cumbria , northwest of England, also by a tree which fell to the heavy storm, the police informed. Brizlee Wood in Northumberland, northern England, was lashed by 98 mph winds.

Yellow warnings remained in effect throughout much of the UK on Saturday.

Northern Powergrid, which supplies energy to properties in the North East of England and Yorkshire, announced on Saturday morning that more than 100,000 clients were left without power. Engineers were also working in Scotland and southern England o restore the power supply.