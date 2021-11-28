Strong earthquake of 7.1 magnitude hits Peru, no Tsunami warning issued

Lima: A strong earthquake of 7.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Peru on Sunday. As per the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the epicenter of the earthquake is at 28 miles north of Barranca at a depth of 80 kilometers.

There were no immediate reports of injury or damage to property. No tsunami warning was issued. Earlier an earthquake of 5.2 magnitude hit the country with the epicenter in El Callao, Lima.

Earthquakes are common in the Latin American country as it is situated in a seismic zone.