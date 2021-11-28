UAE introduces new criminal code with 40 legal changes

The United Arab Emirates said on Saturday that a new criminal code will take effect in January as part of the Gulf state’s ‘most extensive legal reform in history.’

According to the state news agency WAM, the administration is revising 40 laws this year. However, it was unclear which of the changes – affecting commercial firms, online security, commerce, copyright, residency, narcotics and social issues – were new and which had already been published.

The ratification of a Federal Crime and Punishment Law, which will take effect on January 2, 2022, is one development that appears to be new. The law is intended to better safeguard women, domestic workers and public safety.

As conservative Gulf neighbour Saudi Arabia opens itself up to foreign investment and expertise, the UAE wants to overhaul its legal system to maintain a competitive edge.

Decriminalizing premarital sexual encounters and alcohol consumption, as well as eliminating rules for leniency when dealing with so-called ‘honour killings’ in November 2020, are among the major changes so far.

The declaration issued on Saturday clarifies the status of premarital sexual interactions and children born from them, emphasising that parents do not have to be married.

‘Any couple conceiving a kid out of wedlock will be forced to marry or recognise the child singly or jointly, and furnish identification papers and travel documents in accordance with the rules of the country of which either is a national,’ according to the statement.

If the parents do not acknowledge and care for the child, a criminal prosecution with a maximum sentence of two years in jail will be filed.

Other recent UAE developments include the introduction of longer-term visas as a means of attracting and retaining talent, as well as encouraging more firms to open shop.